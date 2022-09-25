There are no signs that Russian Federation will use nuclear weapons. Purpose of Putin’s statements is intimidation, - Spain’s Foreign Minister Albarez said

So far, there are no signs that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons.

Such a statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez, in an interview with the newspaper La Razon, Censor.NET reports.

In response to a journalist's question about intelligence estimates, how far Russian President Vladimir Putin can go, Albarez said: "Only he knows. From the very beginning, he has shown great irrationality. This is an aggressive war against Ukraine, against its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine has never posed a threat territorial integrity or sovereignty of Russia".

At the same time, the head of the foreign policy department emphasized that Putin's threats will not intimidate the European Union.

"Our goal is for peace to return to Ukraine as soon as possible, and therefore to Europe. For the soldiers of the Russian Federation to return to their borders, from which they should never have left. And let dialogue and diplomacy, which we, the Europeans, and our transatlantic allies, will always prevail over any differences that may exist. Therefore, we call on Vladimir Putin to stop this unnecessary violence and escalation that is not going anywhere," Albarez said.

At the same time, now "there are no signs that nuclear weapons will be used", except for Putin's statements, the purpose of which is intimidation.

Watch more: "Azov" fighters hide 6 invaders who were abandoned by Russian command in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Albarez emphasized that the President of the Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the escalation. "Putin has lost this war for two reasons. The escalation he announced this week is a demonstration that the strategy he planned has failed: He believes that perhaps increasing the military effort will lead to change, that we will all go back , but it won't be like that," the head of the Spanish MFA is convinced.

When asked whether Ukraine should be advised to give up the Donbas territory occupied by the Russian Federation, the diplomat stressed: "Territorial integrity and sovereignty of any country are the main principles of the international order and must be defended at all times. We must not forget that the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky is democratic and legitimately elected and represents the people of Ukraine. Ukrainians and the government of Ukraine are the only ones who can make decisions concerning their sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is never too late for the soldiers of the Russian Federation to return to its borders. And it is never too late for Russia to sit down at a table like the OSCE table, where it can talk to all Europeans and reintegrate into the international community."

Albarez assured of continued assistance to Ukraine from Spain.