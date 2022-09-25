In Kherson region, Defense Forces destroyed two ammunition warehouses and command post of Russian troops

In the south, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 133 fire missions overnight, destroying an ammunition warehouse in the Kherson district and a warehouse and control post in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

the operational command "South" reports on Facebook about this.

In particular, fire damage was carried out on crossings in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka, areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, and on the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses.

In the morning, the Ukrainian defenders discovered a subversive group of Russians, warned of its passage to the rear of the units of the Defense Forces in the Novovorontsov community.

Preliminary confirmed losses of the enemy during the night, according to OK "South", are eight personnel, four units of automobile equipment and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The rest of the losses are being investigated.

As of today, the situation in the South Bug operational zone remains tense, but under control.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to fire damage to the enemy's reserves, take measures to disrupt its management system and logistical support. In particular, according to OC "South", defenders of Ukraine carry out "accurate and effective" fire control of bridges and crossings across the Dnipro River.

Units of the invading forces concentrate their main efforts on holding the captured territories and restraining the offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy continues to carry out aerial reconnaissance, shelling of Ukrainian positions and rear territories.

During the night, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with the use of barrel and rocket artillery.

In particular, the invaders attacked the Mykolaiv district of the Mykolaiv region with rockets, using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The Russians hit Mykolaiv with four S-300 guided missiles, damaging residential buildings and administrative buildings.

The enemy hit the town of Ochakiv with five S-300 missiles. The port infrastructure and water area were hit. There are no losses among the population.

According to the information of OK "South", the ship group of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, consisting of 15 units, is maneuvering in a missile-safe area along the Crimean coast. "But even from there remains the risk of launching Kalibr-type missiles from three surface and one underwater carriers. Their total stock is 28 missiles," the command warns.

It is emphasized that, taking into account the development of the situation and the predicted tactics of the enemy's actions, strikes from the sky remain "highly probable", both with the use of aviation and from unmanned aerial vehicles.