We should not listen to Putin’s threats, we must continue to support Ukraine, - Truss

Great Britain and its allies should continue to support Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Great Britain Elizabeth Truss, Censor.NET reports with reference to CNN.

When asked how Western leaders should react if Putin increases military activity in Ukraine, Truss said they "shouldn't listen to his gun rattling and his fictitious threats."

"Instead, we need to continue to impose sanctions against Russia and continue to support Ukrainians," added the British Prime Minister.

