20 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers will be treated in Israel, - Ambassador

Israel will accept servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for treatment.

As Censor.NET informs, the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine announced this on Twitter.

"Israel will accept for treatment 20 Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously injured during hostilities", - said the ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Mykhailo Brodsky.

The transportation of the wounded was organized by the Embassy of Israel, the Israeli center Mashav and the Ministry of Health of Israel in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

