West is preparing scenarios for response to use of nuclear weapons by Russian Federation, - Financial Times

Western capitals are considering response plans in the event that Russian President Vladimir Putin starts to implement his nuclear threats against Ukraine and privately sends warnings to the Kremlin about the possible consequences.

The Financial Times writes about this with reference to five knowledgeable interlocutors who agreed to comment on the condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

Although allies believe that Putin's threats are unlikely to be implemented and do not signal a change in the Russian nuclear strategy, Western countries are still increasing monitoring and deterrence.

"If he thinks that the threat was intended to induce Ukraine to capitulate or concede 20% of its territory, or to intimidate all of us from further assistance to Ukraine, the opposite has happened," said a high-ranking official from the US.

Two other Western interlocutors note that there is unlikely to be an equal response in response to a nuclear strike against Ukraine, but the Russian Federation can receive a response from its Western allies with conventional military means.

"There are a lot of "red lines", and they are probably not where Putin "draws" them," - notes one of them.

They said Putin's words that he was "not bluffing" with nuclear threats were seen in Western capitals as an attempt to seize the initiative after failures on the battlefield. The Kremlin's plan may be to further present the war as "defense" after the pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories.

US President Joe Biden has already said that if the Russian Federation uses nuclear weapons, the US response will depend on the scale of what Russia will do.

Three out of five interlocutors say that NATO member states have privately conveyed signals to the Kremlin about the scale of the response to any use of nuclear weapons. In their view, response warning continues to be the best deterrent.

"We also reported privately, with even greater details, what consequences this will have for the status of the Russian Federation as a pariah country," - said one of the American interlocutors. According to him, possible scenarios have already been discussed with the Ukrainian side.

The deployment of nuclear weapons for use is a long and complex process and will be quickly noticed by Western intelligence satellites, so Putin can increase his threats several steps before reaching the moment of the possible use of the weapons, commented analysts interviewed by journalists.

"Putin would rather threaten to use nuclear weapons and hope to get concessions than actually use them," said James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Some analysts note that the use of nuclear weapons would hardly change the situation on the battlefield for the Russian Federation, given the major problems with the coordination of Russian units observed during a full-scale war.

Judging by the way the Russian missile strikes against Ukraine with conventional weapons took place, a nuclear strike may go "not according to plan" - for example, the Armed Forces may shoot down a missile with a nuclear charge, or the missile may go off course and aim at the wrong target it was initially directed, says Pavel Podvig, a senior analyst at the UN Institute for the Study of Disarmament Problems. "There is such a risk, there is great uncertainty about whether the strike will be successful," he comments.