Today, as of 09:00 p.m., no artillery fire from Russia has been recorded in the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Facebook.

"This Sunday day on the territory of the region passed without enemy artillery fire," the head of the region wrote, thanking the Ukrainian defenders.

