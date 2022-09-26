At night, occupiers attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones: one drone was destroyed, two hit military infrastructure object, - OC "South"

The Odesa region was attacked by the enemy with kamikaze drones at night.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the official message of the OC "South".

"One drone was destroyed by air defense forces. Two hit a military infrastructure facility.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organized," the message reads.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing. The information is being clarified.

Read more: During September 25, 43 occupiers, 3 tanks and 5 warehouses were destroyed in southern direction, - OC "South"