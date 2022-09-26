Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by Russian army near 13 settlements, - General Staff

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 33 strikes against the invaders.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and fifteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line tries to restore lost positions in certain directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential buildings, violating norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war.

There is a threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. For example, over the past day, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 12 air strikes and carried out more than 83 attacks from multiple rocket-propelled grenades. Also, the enemy used 4 attack UAVs to strike civilian infrastructure objects.

More than 40 settlements were affected by enemy fire. These are, in particular, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Kamianka, Kurakhove, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv and Odesa.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

Read more: Air Force destroyed Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and Mi-8 helicopter that came to help

In other directions, the occupiers fired from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of Oleksandrivka settlement of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Odnorobivka, Veterinarne, Hatishche, Kamianka, Holubivka, and Senkove;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Novoselivka, Shchurove, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Belohorivka, Zakitne, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Ozerne and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Klishchivka, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Nelipovka, Viimka and Bilohorivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka.

18 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Yehorivka, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Huliaypilske, Huliaypole, Uspenivka, Novosilka, Vremivka and Chervone.

In the South Buh direction, more than 27 settlements near the contact line were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling.

On the territory of the Russian Federation, measures of partial mobilization, announced by the Russian military and political leadership, are ongoing. Rostov region is closed for entry and exit. Persons who are not at the place of residence, because of relatives, are ordered to appear within three days. Personnel arriving at assembly points in the Belgorod region are given a list of what they need to purchase at their own expense, in particular, warm clothing.

The enemy is also carrying out the mentioned measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. From September 24 of this year, in Sevastopol, at the base of the automobile battalion of the Black Sea Fleet, the training of the demobilized began.

In the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, summonses for mobilization are handed out to persons who have reached the age of eighteen. Individual citizens, truck drivers, are immediately sent to military units.

Read more: In Kherson region, Defense Forces destroyed two ammunition warehouses and command post of Russian troops

At the same time, the enemy is trying to implement the declared illegal "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, representatives of the occupation authorities, together with the armed Russian military, conduct house-to-house rounds, forcing local residents to participate in the so-called "referendum". In addition, such rounds are also aimed at identifying men. The enemy carries out the same measures in the populated areas of the Luhansk region.

The occupiers continue to suffer losses. Another accurate hit was confirmed on September 24 of this year in the area of concentration of enemy equipment on the territory of the industrial zone within the city of Kherson. Previously, the enemy lost up to 10 units of military equipment, and losses in personnel are being specified.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Bakhmut, Pidhorodne, Viimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Pobeda, and Pavlivka.

The aviation of the Defense Forces made 33 strikes. It was confirmed that 25 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and 8 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, air defense units destroyed one Su-25 aircraft, a Mi-8 helicopter, and 2 enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery, in particular, during the current day, hit 6 control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 3 units of missile troops and artillery, 6 warehouses with ammunition, as well as 9 separate important targets.