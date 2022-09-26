Occupiers continue to shell Kharkiv region, enemy attacks were repulsed in districts of Novomykhailivka, Kamianka, Pobeda, and Pavlivka, - Synehubov

During the day, the occupiers shelled the Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, Izium, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the Chuhuiiv district in Zaliznychne, a fire broke out at one of the agricultural enterprises due to shelling. There are no casualties.

"According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 6 people were hospitalized during the day. Doctors assess their condition as average. Among the victims is a 19-year-old girl in the Kharkiv district, 1 man and 3 women in the Kupiansk district, and a 78-year-old man in the Izium district," the message reads.

Demining units of pyrotechnics of consolidated detachments of the State Emergency Service continue demining. During the day, 26 hectares of territory were examined, and 1,083 explosive objects were neutralized. We are doing our best to restore critical infrastructure as soon as possible.

"Our military continues to repulse enemy attacks, in particular in the districts of Novomykhailivka, Kamianka, Pobeda, and Pavlivka," Synehubov adds.