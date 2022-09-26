Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 57,200 people, 260 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 2,290 tanks, 1,369 artillery systems, and 4,857 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 26, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 57,200.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.\

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 26/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 57,200 (+500) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2290 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4857 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 1369 (+1) units,

MLRS - 330 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 172 (+1) units,

aircraft - 260 (+1) units,

helicopters - 224 (+4) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 970 (+4),

cruise missiles - 241 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3711 (+10) units,

special equipment - 131 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.