Putin will not accept any defeat in Ukraine, - President of Finland Niinisto

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto has warned of a dangerous moment in the war in Ukraine, as Russian president Vladimir Putin has invested too many resources in an invasion that has turned against him.

The Finnish president said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"He put everything in. He is a fighter, so it is very difficult to imagine how he accepts any defeat, and this certainly makes the situation very critical," the Finnish president explained.

According to Niinisto, the Russian president is disappointed with the situation in Ukraine after the events of 2014.

Read more: Finland is ready to announce restrictions on entry of Russians

"This frustration was building. He decided to solve it now, one way or another," Niinisto said.

According to him, the invasion of Ukraine reduced the activity of the Russian Federation near Finland.

"We haven't seen any signs of increased Russian activity near Finland. Now Putin seems to have an added headache in Ukraine. Our borders are calmer now than they have been in a long time," Niinisto said.

Read more: West is preparing scenarios for response to use of nuclear weapons by Russian Federation, - Financial Times