Kazakhstan does not recognize results of pseudo-referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories, - Republic’s Foreign Ministry

Kazakhstan supports the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence.

"As for holding referendums on joining Russia by the self-proclaimed states of the LPR and DPR, and the military administrations of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Kazakhstan is based on the principles of the territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equality, and peaceful coexistence," the message reads.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyaro, reminded that President Kassym Zhomart-Tokayev "repeatedly, in particular in his recent speech from the UN podium, clearly stated the importance of strictly observing the principle of international law, which is based on the Charter of this world universal organization."

"We once again confirm our readiness to provide strong support for the establishment of political dialogue. At the same time, our country considers the preservation of stability both at the regional and global level to be the most important task," the message states.

