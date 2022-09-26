Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities were damaged

Tonight, Zaporizhzhia was again attacked by the enemy.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, an educational institution, a health care institution, and a garage cooperative with cars were damaged. Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there are no injured people.

"As for the situation at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region, it continues to be controlled. Orcs, as before, are concentrating on holding the temporarily occupied parts of our region. Yesterday, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops in the Orihiv region, Polohy region, and Huliaipillia region. The civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, Polohy, and Vasylivka districts was also damaged by enemy shelling yesterday," Kurtev added.

