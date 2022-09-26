Russia is preparing massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and its allies - Defence Intelligence

First of all, the blow will be aimed at enterprises of the energy sector. The experience of cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy systems in 2015 and 2016 will be used when conducting operations.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Through this, the enemy will try to increase the effect of missile strikes on electricity supply facilities, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The occupying command is convinced that this will slow down the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Also, the Kremlin intends to increase the intensity of DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine's closest allies, primarily Poland and the Baltic states," the message reads.

Read more: Zelensky to Russians: It is safer to rally and get behind bars than to die in Ukraine