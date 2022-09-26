Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider successes of Ukrainian army to be joint result of actions of Ukraine and West, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Of them, 40% give some preference to Ukraine and Ukrainians, 36% see the contribution of Ukraine/Ukrainians and the West equally, and 5% give some preference to the West.

Such data from a social survey of Ukrainians was made public by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET informs.

"In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority (77-82%) consider the successes of the Ukrainian army to be a joint result of the actions of Ukraine/Ukrainians and the West," the report says.

Anton Hrushetskyi, deputy executive director of KMIS, concluded that the absolute majority of Ukrainians see support for the West and consider victories to be shared. According to him, the help of the West is "not just an act of 'charity', but participation in joint historical achievements and victories."

He also noted that 73% of Ukrainians believe that the West is not tired and wants Ukraine to win on terms acceptable to it.

Hrushetskyi added that Russia is holding pseudo-referendums contrary to the real sentiments of the population of the occupied territories and plans to annex them, so it is important to maintain and increase support for Ukraine.

Read more: 95% of Ukrainians trust AFU, according to survey by KIIS and Research Institute. INFOGRAPHICS