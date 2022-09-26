Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cost tworld economy 2.8 trillion dollars, - OECD

The world economy lost momentum after Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine. The war slows growth and puts additional pressure on inflation around the world.

"The world economy has lost momentum as a result of Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. GDP growth has stalled in many countries, and economic indicators point to a prolonged slowdown," the OECD Secretary-General Matthias Kormann said.

The shock of inflation and rising energy prices caused by Russia's war against Ukraine has forced the OECD to revise downwards its previous forecasts for the economy around the world.

According to OECD forecasts, annual GDP growth will slow to around 1/2% in the US in 2023 and 1/4% in the euro area. At the same time, in some European countries, there may be an even deeper decline in the winter period.

"Inflationary pressures, which were already present when the world economy emerged from the pandemic, were seriously exacerbated by the war. This led to further increases in energy and food prices, which now threaten people's living standards around the world," Kormann said.

The OECD forecasts global growth at a modest 3% this year, slowing to 2.2% in 2023. This is far below the economic growth rates projected before the war and amounts to about $2.8 trillion in lost global output in 2023.