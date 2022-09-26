No decisions on introduction of martial law in Russian Federation have been made yet, - Peskov

The Kremlin has not yet made a decision on the introduction of martial law on the territory of Russia.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment to the Russian mass media, Censor.NET informs.

"No decisions on the introduction of martial law in any regions have been made yet," he said.

Peskov added that there are still no decisions on closing borders for men due to mobilization.

It is worth noting that a few days before Putin announced the mobilization, his spokesman Dmytro Peskov stated that such a decision should not be expected.

Later, he explained his answer by the fact that he was asked a question "about full mobilization", not partial.

