Putin may stage demonstration nuclear explosion over Ukraine, Black Sea or Arctic Ocean, - New York Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who continues to terrorize the world, may use tactical nuclear weapons to stage a demonstration explosion.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the explosion may occur over the Black Sea, the Arctic Ocean or on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, there is no evidence that the Russian Federation is preparing for a nuclear strike. The publication believes that Putin will not dare to do this, because he heard a harsh response from the West and Moscow's allies (China and India).

It will be recalled that Putin, in a speech on September 21, in which he announced a partial mobilization in Russia, threatened the world with nuclear weapons and declared that these threats were not a bluff.

