We will fight to last drop of blood, but our victory will not be final, - Zaluzhny

Ukraine will fight "to the last drop of blood", but its victory in the war with Russia "will not be the end".

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, in an interview with the American TIME, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Based on what I know firsthand about the Russians, our victory will not be the finale. Our victory will be an opportunity to breathe and prepare for the next war," Zaluzhny told TIME.

Journalists of the publication note that at the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, Zaluzhny's American colleague - the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley - asked the Ukrainian commander-in-chief "if he plans to evacuate to a safer place."

"I told him: 'I don't understand you.' For me, the war started in 2014... I didn't run away then and I'm not going to run away now," TIME quoted Zaluzhny as saying.

According to journalists, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces understood that war was inevitable. "The smell of war cannot be confused. And it was already in the air," TIME reports Zaluzhny.

In a conversation with journalists of the publication, he confirmed that Ukraine was preparing for war, but did not want the Russians to find out about it. "I was afraid that we would lose the element of surprise. We needed the enemy to think that we were all stationed at our usual bases, smoking weed, watching TV and posting on Facebook," the American weekly quoted Zaluzhny as saying.

After the start of the large-scale Russian invasion, it had two main strategic goals, as the journalists noted. "We should not have allowed Kyiv to fall. And in all other directions, we had to spill their blood, even if in certain places it required the loss of territories," TIME reports Zaluzhny as saying. Journalists of the publication explain: the AFU "wanted to allow the Russians to advance, and then destroy their columns at the front and supply lines in the rear."

"They just drove their soldiers to the slaughterhouse. They chose the scenario that suited me the most," Zaluzhny was quoted as saying by TIME.