Orbán on EU’s policy towards Russia: Dwarf is introducing sanctions against giant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn called the European Union a dwarf and Russia a giant in the field of energy and said that sanctions against the Kremlin turned a local war in Ukraine into a global one.

Orban announced this during a speech in the Hungarian Parliament, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said that there is a war going on in Ukraine, which would have remained local, but Western sanctions against Russia turned it into a global economic war.

"The West is on the side of war, Hungary is on the side of peace. We demand an immediate ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán said.

The Hungarian prime minister said that without sanctions, the European economy would have recovered and avoided recession.

"In the field of energy, we are dwarfs, and Russia is a giant. This is the first time I see a dwarf imposing sanctions against a giant," Orban said.