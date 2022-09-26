ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11916 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine Sanctions against Russia War
14 370 88
Hungary (216) war (20063) sanctions (1636) European Union (2041) Viktor Orban (90)

Orbán on EU’s policy towards Russia: Dwarf is introducing sanctions against giant

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

виктор,орбан

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn called the European Union a dwarf and Russia a giant in the field of energy and said that sanctions against the Kremlin turned a local war in Ukraine into a global one.

Orban announced this during a speech in the Hungarian Parliament, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said that there is a war going on in Ukraine, which would have remained local, but Western sanctions against Russia turned it into a global economic war.

"The West is on the side of war, Hungary is on the side of peace. We demand an immediate ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán said.

Read more: EU countries plan to postpone price restrictions on Russian oil, - Bloomberg

The Hungarian prime minister said that without sanctions, the European economy would have recovered and avoided recession.

"In the field of energy, we are dwarfs, and Russia is a giant. This is the first time I see a dwarf imposing sanctions against a giant," Orban said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 