Scholz on refusal to supply tanks to Ukraine: "We never do anything alone"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on Germany’s refusal to supply Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks, said that he considers it "absolutely wise never to do anything alone."

He said this in an interview with The New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

On September 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter: "No rational argument why these weapons cannot be provided, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of, and Kyiv is not?"

According to the NYT, Scholz "got angry" in response to this question.

"Leadership isn't about doing what you're asked to do. Leadership is about making the right decisions and being very strong. And that's what I'm doing. We're working together and doing that with our allies, and we've never we don't do anything alone," said the German chancellor.

He added that this is how allies respond "to a very dangerous war" and "it is absolutely wise never to do anything alone."

Also in the interview, Scholz rejected any suggestion that the US might welcome Germany's increased action and take the initiative to send battle tanks, which are difficult to transport, especially across the ocean.