Putin told Erdogan that he is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but "on new conditions", - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Russian dictator Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he was ready for negotiations with Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Censor.NET informs with reference to Anadolu.

According to him, the meeting between Putin and Zelensky could lead to a ceasefire.

Çavuşoğlu added that at a meeting with Erdogan in Samarkand, the Russian dictator said he was ready to return to negotiations.

"However, the longer the war lasts, the more complicated it becomes, the more difficult it is to end it. Of course, they also say that there are new conditions," the minister said.

