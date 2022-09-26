During September 26, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 8 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 26.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and fifteenth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on holding the captured territories, attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is trying to restore lost positions in certain directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance and attacks on civilian infrastructure, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of war.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. Thus, during the current day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out more than 7 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles. Also, the enemy used strike UAVs in the area of ​​Bilenke settlement of Odesa region.

12 settlements were damaged by the fire of the occupiers. In particular, Zaporizhzhia, Marganets, Musiivka, Nikopol, Potemkine, Osokorivka, Mykolaiv and Ochakiv.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Odnorobivka, Veterinarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Hatishche, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Senkove, Kamianka and Holubivka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Novoselivka, Shchurove, Dibrova, Ozerne, Zakytne, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Klishchivka, Odradivka, Zaitseve and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction – Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Opytne, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction – Vremivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Mykilske and Iehorivka.

in the Zaporizhzhia direction – Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Uspenivka, Novopil, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Huliaipilske and Novoandriivka.

More than 35 settlements near the contact line were hit by artillery fire in the South Bug direction.

The occupiers continue to hold so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine.

The enemy is strengthening filtering and counter-sabotage measures. Considerable attention is paid to checking the personal mobile phones of local residents for cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Kamianka, Pobieda and Pavlivka settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made about 20 strikes. It was confirmed that 13 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, the position of armored vehicles and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Enemy losses are being refined.

During the current day, missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit 3 control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers, 1 position of anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 units of missile forces and artillery, 3 warehouses with ammunition, as well as 12 separate important targets.