Coordinated support for Ukraine’s initiatives within UN - Zelensky held talks with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte the situation at the front and further defense support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.

"Ukraine and the Netherlands are unanimous: the world should resolutely react to pseudo-referendums and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. They coordinated support for Ukraine's initiatives within the framework of the UN," Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine called the conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands productive.