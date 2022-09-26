Russians, who are still not mobilized, are already calling Ukraine and asking how to surrender - Intelligence

After the announcement of mobilization in the Russian Federation, even those Russians who have not yet been mobilized call the hotline of the "I want to live" surrender center.

This was announced by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"There are a lot of calls to the hotline now from newly mobilized Russians or even from those who have not yet been mobilized. They call and say: "In case I am mobilized, what should I do, what should I do, how should I show myself correctly? There is such a tendency, when really the motivation, the psychoemotional state among this mobilization wave is mostly extremely low," said Yusov.

Also, according to him, the Crimeans are actively calling. Earlier the state project "I want to live" published for them an algorithm of actions in case of mobilization.

Commenting on the situation with Russian mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a representative of the State Intelligence Service said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, mobilization "began and immediately ended," because there was no one left to mobilize - only those men who work at some enterprises and the sick remained.

However, according to him, the Intelligence has information about the plans of mobilization of Russians in the newly occupied territories, in particular in the south. Already now, according to him, "volunteer units" are being created there, behind which there is indeed coercion, pressure and torture.

He did not rule out that after the pseudo-referendums and forced passportization, the occupants may start mobilizing men in other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

