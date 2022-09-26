Putin is assembling new horde. But he can’t arm and clothe million people yet - Main Directorate of Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "gathering a new horde", but right now he will not be able to arm, clothe and feed 1 million or 1.2 million mobilized.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He stressed that mobilization in the Russian Federation will take place in several stages. Part of the mobilized will be sent to the front to make up for the losses of the Russian army, and part will remain in Russia to create new units and formations.

"We can talk about 300 thousand, that is, it is put into the plans. As of now, 1 million or 1.2 million in the short term look a bit fantastic figures, because Putin will not be able to clothe or arm such a number. But we can argue that Putin is assembling a new horde. The previous horde was defeated and disposed of by Ukraine - and now a new horde is moving into Ukraine," Yusov said.

Read more: Russians, who are still not mobilized, are already calling Ukraine and asking how to surrender - Intelligence

He stressed that this is "a significant factor," despite the fact that the mobilized in the Russian Federation will have problems with weapons and supplies.

"But this is a challenge that Ukraine is preparing for. And the newest Horde will also be defeated," the spokesman added.