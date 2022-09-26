Von der Leyen and Stoltenberg discussed further support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by Stoltenberg after Monday's meeting in Brussels at the European Commission.

"It is a pleasure to meet again with President von der Leyen. We discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine and increased support for Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO-EU cooperation "contributes to security and stability." "Therefore, we believe it is time to agree on a new Joint Declaration to develop our partnership," the NATO secretary general added.

Read more: Putin’s speech shows that war against Ukraine is not going according to plan - Stoltenberg