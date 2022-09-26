Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts: there is destruction and casualties

Russian occupying forces shelled two districts - Kryvorizky and Nikopolsky. There is destruction and injuries. Today, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy missile in the sky over the region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

As noted, in the Nikopol district, the aggressor again attacked Marganets. Previously, 3 people were injured there. These men are 70, 55 and 25 years old. The scale of the destruction is being clarified.

"Nikopol was also fired upon by the Russian occupying forces. There were no casualties there. The Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvorizky district was hit. 2 houses were damaged. People were unharmed. The Apostolovo community was also hit - also without casualties," the message reads.

In Nikopol and Chervonogrigorivska community, power workers repaired power lines damaged by the aggressor's night attacks. More than 4,000 families have received electricity.