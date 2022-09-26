I have no doubt that there will be tribunal - Zelensky on creation of international court against Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is confident in creating a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia for crimes against Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in a video message on Monday evening.

"An important political and diplomatic event took place today in the Office of the President. Ambassadors of 30 states - our partners - were presented with a project to create a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against our state," the president said.

According to him, "the complexity of bringing Russia for this crime is that the existing international legal instruments are insufficient. What is needed is a special international tribunal.

"And we are working on this project very thoroughly. I have no doubt that there will be a tribunal. There will be responsibility for all those who unleashed this criminal war against Ukraine and freedom in Europe," Zelensky said.