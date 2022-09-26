Situation with winter uniforms will be solved in few weeks, - Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar commented on the situation with winter uniforms for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to TSN.

"Now the topic of providing winter clothing is very similar to the way it was with bulletproof vests in social networks. There are already 135 thousand of them in stock, that is not just a provision, but also a reserve. The same situation is with winter clothes", - noted Maliar.

According to the official, large batches of winter clothing for Ukrainian fighters are already arriving. "A few weeks - and this topic will disappear from the discussion. It will be solved," Maliar said.

She added that before the Russian invasion the professional army of Ukraine was 215 thousand fighters, mobilized hundreds of thousands.

"No manufacturer, neither Ukrainian nor Western, has so many clothes in stock to just buy and bring in. That is, all these orders are sewn. As soon as there is a physical quantity in stock, we put those numbers out there. Completely the contracts that are needed to provide winter clothing are in place. Now the logistics and sewing of these uniforms continue," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

