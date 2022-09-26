All three kamikaze drones sent by Russians to Odessa on evening of September 26 destroyed - Air Force

The Operational Command "South" made public the information that all three kamikaze drones, which the Russian occupiers sent to Odesa on the evening of September 26, were destroyed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, such information is contained in the official notification of OC "Yug".

"The enemy sent another attack of kamikaze drones on Odessa region. All three aggressor drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense forces," the report stresses.

