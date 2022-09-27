We see no signs of preparations for use of nuclear weapons by Russia - USA
The United States currently does not observe signs of preparations for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but takes such a threat seriously.
Karin Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for the administration of the US President, said this at a briefing in the White Hous, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"As for any signs or chances, so far we haven't seen it," the speaker responded when asked whether the U.S. administration believes that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is higher than in February or March of this year.
At the same time, she stressed that Washington takes the threat very seriously.
"But we see no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture now," the White House spokeswoman said.
