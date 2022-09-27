Our aviation made 28 strikes on enemy. 20 manpower concentration areas, 7 anti-aircraft missile positions, 3 ammunition warehouses were hit, - General Staff

The successful defeat of the enemy’s personnel and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For example, seven Ural trucks were destroyed and disabled in Kherson, up to 10 units of weapons and military equipment and more than 20 occupants were destroyed in Melitopol. In the Tokmak and Chernihivka settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy S-300 complex, 5 units of military equipment were destroyed and more than 50 occupants were wounded.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 28 strikes. It was confirmed that more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and 7 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Enemy losses are being specified. Missile troops and artillery hit 5 control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 3 warehouses with ammunition, as well as more than 10 separate important targets.

