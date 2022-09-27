ENG
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 57,750 people, 261 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 2,306 tanks, 1,378 artillery systems, and 4,881 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 27, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 57,750 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 27/09 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 57,750 (+550) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2306 (+16) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4881 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems - 1378 (+9) units,
  • MLRS - 331 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment - 175 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 261 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 224 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 977 (+7),
  • cruise missiles - 241 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3730 (+19) units,
  • special equipment - 131 (+0).

Read more: AFU destroyed enemy barge and three "Pantsyr-S1" in Kherson region, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified," the report says.

