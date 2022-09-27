Rashists massively shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region, there was lot of damage, there were casualties, - Synehubiv

During the past 24 hours, the enemy massively shelled the settlements of Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Izium and Lozova districts of the region. Private houses, outbuildings, garages and shops were damaged.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in Kupiansk, a church school, an outbuilding, and a shop burned down as a result of shelling. According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 5 people were hospitalized with injuries from enemy shelling during the day. All of them are residents of Kupiansk district.

"In Pervomaysk, the Russians hit residential buildings, commercial buildings with a rocket, and cars were on fire. The wreckage of the Iskander was found on the spot. The Russians took the life of a 15-year-old child, according to the State Emergency Management Office, 7 dead people were found under the rubble," Sinegubov informs.

This morning in Dvorichna, the driver of the Emergency Medical Assistance Center was killed during the shelling, the man was just going to work.

In Vovchansk, a garage cooperative and premises of a meat processing plant burned down due to shelling. No casualties.

A country house was on fire in the Kharkiv district as a result of shelling.

"Demining of the territory of Kharkiv region continues. Over the past day, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have defused 906 explosive objects. Combat operations continue on the contact line. The enemy is shelling the positions of our military and nearby settlements. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are causing significant losses to the enemy with their fire," the head of the region adds.