395 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 776 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 27, 2022, more than 1,171 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 395 children died and more than 776 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On September 26, a 13-year-old girl was killed as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region. It became known that in early April, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, three children were killed. On September 26, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the city of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, a 13-year-old girl," the report says.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 401, Kharkiv - 231, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 26.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Read more: We see no signs of preparations for use of nuclear weapons by Russia - USA