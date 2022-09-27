On September 30, Putin may announce annexation of captured territories to Russia, - Defense Ministry of Great Britain

Putin is scheduled to address both chambers of the Russian parliament on Friday, September 30.

This was announced on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"On Friday, September 30, President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament. There is a real possibility that Putin will use his address to officially announce the annexation of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Referendums currently underway in these territories, it is planned to be completed on September 27," the message reads.

It is noted that Russian leaders hope that any announcement of the annexation of these regions will be perceived as a justification for a "special military operation" and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict in Russia itself.

"Such aspirations are likely to be undermined by growing domestic awareness of Russia's recent failures on the battlefield and significant concern over the partial mobilization announced last week," the Defense Ministry said.

