In the Russian Federation, after the "referendums", the "Crimean Federal District" can be created in the occupied territories. They want to include the occupied peninsula itself, as well as the captured territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

An interlocutor in the Federation Council and a source close to the "Government of Crimea" informed "Vedomosti" about this, Censor.NET reports.

So, according to the publication, after the completion of the "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia wants to create a new federal district - Crimea.

Dmytro Rogozin, ex-director of Roscosmos, may head the new "delegation office", an interlocutor at one of the defense industry enterprises and two sources close to the Putin administration told "Vedomosti".

Another interlocutor notes that the decision regarding Rogozin will be made in the near future and it will most likely be positive.

He explained the need to create a new federal district with the "difficult situation" that has developed around the "referendums", and they should be managed by a "political heavyweight".

Another source close to Putin's administration explains the possible appointment of Rogozin as "deputy leader" as follows: "There is a large front of work, so it is quite possible."

Rogozin left the position of head of Roscosmos on July 15. Then Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that later "he will have a new job." Now, neither Peskov nor Rogozin have answered questions about Rogozin's appointment.