Residents of occupied Enerhodar were forbidden to leave city, - Defense Intelligence

Residents of Enerhodar were forbidden by the occupiers to leave the territory controlled by Ukraine and generally outside the city limits. The movement of operational shift workers of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is especially controlled.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"At the moment, the streets of the city and surrounding settlements are practically empty. The local population is sitting in their homes, trying not to go out unless absolutely necessary. There are patrols of the Russian military armed forces on the streets with voting forms for the so-called "referendum". "voting" and indicate exactly where to put a "tick". There have been recorded rare cases of coercion to vote for long-dead relatives," the message reads.

Everyone who dared to "vote" against joining Russia is threatened with "mobilization".

