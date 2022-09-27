ENG
Enemy drone, probably "Orlan-10", was shot down in Kherson district, - OC "South"

An enemy drone was shot down in the Kherson district today around 11 o’clock.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press office of the Operational Command "South".

"On September 27, around 11:00 a.m., in the Kherson district, during an attempt to conduct aerial reconnaissance and direct fire, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the "South" air command eliminated a Russian operational-tactical drone, probably "Orlan-10", - it says in the message.

