ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6370 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
33 388 89
war (20063) Peskov (249) Russia (9689) negotiations with Russia (223)

Russia remains ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but situation and conditions are changing, - Peskov

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

пєсков

Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that Russia allegedly remains ready for negotiations with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but the situation and conditions are changing, while the principle of the goals of the "military operation" remains," Peskov said.

Watch more: Lifesaving in battle by medics of 3rd BTG of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 