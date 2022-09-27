Russia remains ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but situation and conditions are changing, - Peskov

Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that Russia allegedly remains ready for negotiations with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but the situation and conditions are changing, while the principle of the goals of the "military operation" remains," Peskov said.

