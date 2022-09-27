Investigators of French gendarmerie have arrived in Ukraine, tomorrow they will go to Izium

В Україну прибули слідчі Національної жандармерії Франції.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France.

"Investigators of the National Gendarmerie have arrived in Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna presented them to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin. Tomorrow they will be deployed in the Izium district. France supports Ukraine in the fight against impunity," the message reads.

It will be recalled that almost 440 graves were found on the outskirts of Izium. Civilians who died during the occupation of Izyum by the Russian army are buried in them. They also discovered a mass grave with the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. The investigation establishes their identities.

Later it became known that a total of 436 bodies were exhumed from the mass burial site in Izium, Kharkiv Region.

