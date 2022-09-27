Lukashenko - to Putin about nuclear weapons: "Volodya, tell me, how long are you going to live?"

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko, during a joint lunch with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, jokingly asked him how long he was going to live.

Telegram channel Generall SVR writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenka took place in Sochi. The two dictators discussed the recognition of the referendums of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as mobilization.

According to the channel, Lukashenko listened for a long time, objected little, but as a result promised to "consider everything at home."

Generall SVR claims that, according to sources, "Lukashenko has been negotiating through intermediaries with the leadership of the USA, the European Union and several European countries separately for several weeks. Moreover, serious progress has been made in these negotiations and to fight with the whole world for the sake of friendship with Putin, Lukashenko clearly has no intention."

The Belarusian dictator was also not afraid to troll his Russian colleague.

"During dinner, Lukashenko, in the presence of several people, asked the Russian president an unexpected question: "Volodya, tell me, how long are you going to live?" Stunned Putin asked what this question was about, Lukashenko replied that rattling nuclear weapons is fine, when it is a bluff , and if it's not a bluff, then it's suicide. To this, Putin said that it's too early to talk about it, and changed the subject," the channel writes.