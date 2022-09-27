Zelensky dismissed ambassadors of Ukraine in Switzerland and Netherlands and appointed ambassador to Malta

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, as part-time Ambassador of Ukraine to the Order of Malta.

the relevant decrees were published on the website of the head of state on September 27.

By Decree No. 671/2022, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, was appointed as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Sovereign Military Order of the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes, and Malta on a concurrent basis.

In addition, Zelensky was dismissed from the positions of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands and acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Maksym Kononenko, as well as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland and acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Liechtenstein Artem Rybchenko.

The corresponding decrees No. 669/2022 and No. 670/2022 are also dated September 27.

As reported, Yurash and Kononenko were appointed ambassadors to the Vatican and the Netherlands in accordance with the respective decrees of Zelensky in 2021, and Rybchenko was appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland in accordance with the decree of the fifth president Petro Poroshenko in 2018.