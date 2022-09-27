582 war crimes by Russians were documented by law enforcement officers in de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

On September 23, the examination and exhumation of bodies at the mass burial site near the city of Izium was completed.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Alyona Matveeva, at a briefing at the Military Media Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Investigative units of the National Police of Ukraine documented 582 war crimes in the de-occupied territory of the region.

In Izium, the bodies of 425 civilians (212 women, 196 men, 5 children, and 12 bodies of unknown gender) and 22 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were exhumed from 445 graves and 1 mass burial," the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

