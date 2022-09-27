As result of aggression of Russian Federation, 5,996 people died in Ukraine, including 382 children. Another 8,848 people were injured, - UN

Such numbers were announced by the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (UNHRM), Matilda Bogner, at the presentation of the new report of the UN Human Rights Office on Ukraine.

"As of this week, we have documented that 5,996 people have died and 8,848 have been injured. Among the dead are 382 children. These numbers reflect confirmed individual incidents, and the actual numbers are much higher," Bogner said.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has increased its presence in Ukraine. Now the work of the mission is deployed in 6 locations.

The head of the mission also reported that 252 medical facilities and 415 educational facilities were recorded as damaged or destroyed throughout the country, although the actual numbers are also higher.

"The vast majority of civilian casualties recorded since February 24 were caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, mainly by the Russian Armed Forces and their associated armed groups. Heavy artillery fire, including multiple rocket launchers, as well as rocket and air strikes, including weapons capable of carrying cluster munitions, were regularly used," Bogner said.

She emphasized that the scale of damage and destruction convincingly indicates that there were violations of international humanitarian law.

