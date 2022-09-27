Local residents report new places of mass burials in Izium and Kozacha Lopan, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

However, the received information requires verification.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Alyona Matveeva, at a briefing at the Military Media Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Yes, currently there are reports that there are still burials in the city of Izium and Kozacha Lopan," Matveeva said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of September 23, the examination and exhumation of bodies at the mass burial site near the city of Izium was completed. To date, the bodies of 425 civilians (212 women, 196 men, 5 children, and 12 bodies of unknown gender) and 22 servicemen of the Armed Forces have been exhumed from 445 graves and 1 mass burial.

