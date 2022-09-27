Stoltenberg called on NATO members to replenish ammunition stocks as soon as possible

NATO member countries are urged to replenish ammunition stocks as soon as possible to continue supporting Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the NATO press service.

Today NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened an emergency meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors. The meeting was devoted to the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as NATO's opportunities to increase ammunition stocks.

The Secretary-General urged the Allies to continue replenishing stocks as quickly as possible.

"Increasing NATO stockpile will provide us with continued support to Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Von der Leyen and Stoltenberg discussed further support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg noted that NATO members should work with industry to replenish ammunition stocks and provide Ukraine with the necessary support as long as it is needed.

The meeting also discussed ways in which Allies can better understand any stockpile gaps and work together to address them.

Earlier, Stoltenberg warned Russia of "severe consequences" in the event of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.