Russia’s pseudo-referendums are not legitimate and violate international law - NATO (updated)

Fictitious referendums held by Russia on the Ukrainian territories occupied by it have no legitimacy and are a gross violation of international law.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"I just had a conversation with President Zelensky and made it clear that NATO allies unwaveringly support Ukraine's sovereignty and right to self-defense. The sham referendums Russia is holding have no legitimacy and are a gross violation of international law. These lands are Ukraine," he wrote.

Read more: Stoltenberg called on NATO members to replenish ammunition stocks as soon as possible

Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he thanked Stoltenberg for his strong condemnation of illegal Russian "referendums".

"We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and further support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Alliance member states," Zelensky wrote.