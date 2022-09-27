Ukraine will receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr does not have, - Ambassador Feldhusen

The IRIS-T air defense systems are produced specifically for Ukraine and are not in service with the German army.

According to Censor.NЕТ, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said this in an interview with "European Truth".

"The Bundeswehr doesn't have them. I don't know if this is the right answer, but we are inside NATO and the air defense is like around us. When I was in Poland, I saw all these Patriot and others, in Germany I never saw them," Feldhusen said.

She said the first system will probably be delivered as early as October, the second by the end of the year, and two more as early as next year.

"They're being produced now and I really hope the second one will be by the end of the year and the rest next year. It doesn't depend on political will, the decision is clearly made there. These are the newest systems, but the supply chain for production is complicated," the ambassador explained.

Read more: Ukraine received NASAMS systems, but they are not enough, - Zelensky

The IRIS-T SLM system has a range of 40 kilometers and an altitude of up to 20 kilometers. With the help of IRIS-T SLM, it is possible to shoot down combat aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, jet artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles.